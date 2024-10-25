North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of two men following theft at shop in Ripon

By Lucy Chappell
Published 25th Oct 2024, 09:26 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued two CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Ripon.

The theft happened at Holland and Barrett on Market Place in September.

The police are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the men in the images as they believe they will have information that will help the investigation.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police are searching for two men following a theft at Holland and Barrett in Ripon in September

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC206 Edgar.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240175926 when providing any details regarding the incident.

