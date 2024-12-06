North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of two men following theft at Co-op in Harrogate
The incident happened on November 7 at the Co-op in Pannal when goods, including ten boxes of washing powder, were stolen from the store.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “We believe the men in the CCTV images may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Paul Harwood.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240203731 when providing any details regarding the incident.