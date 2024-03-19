North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of two men after £800 worth of alcohol stolen from supermarket in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The incident happened at Waitrose on Station Parade at approximately 1.15pm on Sunday, February 4.

It involved the theft of spirits and champagne worth £887.

Officers are requesting the publics help identify the people in the pictures as they believe they may have information which could help them with their investigation.

Anyone with any information that could assist the police with their investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.