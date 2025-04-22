North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of two men after high-value fragrances stolen from shop in Knaresborough
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident happened at Boots at St James Retail Park on Tuesday, April 1 when a number of high value fragrances were stolen.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you can help us identify the people in the CCTV images as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jemma Grant.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250057651 when providing any details regarding the incident.