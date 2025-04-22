North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of two men after high-value fragrances stolen from shop in Knaresborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has issued two CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to following a theft in Knaresborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at Boots at St James Retail Park on Tuesday, April 1 when a number of high value fragrances were stolen.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you can help us identify the people in the CCTV images as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released two CCTV images of two people that they would like to speak to after a number of high value fragrances were stolen from Boots in Knaresborough

You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jemma Grant.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250057651 when providing any details regarding the incident.