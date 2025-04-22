North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of two men after high-value fragrances stolen from shop in Knaresborough

By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 16:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Police has issued two CCTV images of two people they would like to speak to following a theft in Knaresborough.

The incident happened at Boots at St James Retail Park on Tuesday, April 1 when a number of high value fragrances were stolen.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you can help us identify the people in the CCTV images as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released two CCTV images of two people that they would like to speak to after a number of high value fragrances were stolen from Boots in KnaresboroughThe police have released two CCTV images of two people that they would like to speak to after a number of high value fragrances were stolen from Boots in Knaresborough
The police have released two CCTV images of two people that they would like to speak to after a number of high value fragrances were stolen from Boots in Knaresborough

You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jemma Grant.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250057651 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice