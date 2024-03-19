North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of two men after clothing stolen from shop in Harrogate town centre
The incident happened at Next in the Victoria Shopping Centre on Wednesday, February 14, when two men entered the store and stole a large amount of clothing.
Officers are requesting the publics help to identify the men as they believe they may have information which could help them with their investigation.
Anyone with any information should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240027747 when providing any information about the incident.