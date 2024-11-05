North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of men following theft at shop in Harrogate district

By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Nov 2024, 09:20 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued two CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Masham.

The incident happened at 4.55pm on October 15 at the Co-op on Leyburn Road, when stock worth a total of more than £420 was stolen.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the men pictured in the CCTV images, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released two CCTV images of two men that they would like to speak to following a theft at the Co-op in Masham

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC 985 Hepworth.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240188748 when providing any details regarding the incident.

