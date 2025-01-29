North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of men following theft and assault at supermarket in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Jan 2025, 11:14 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Police has issued two CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 9.43pm on Saturday, December 28 at Sainsbury’s on Cambridge Street when two men entered the store and took two crates of lager.

One of the men pushed a member of staff out of the way when challenged.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the men pictured in the CCTV images, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”

The police have released two CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a theft and assault at Sainsbury's in HarrogateThe police have released two CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a theft and assault at Sainsbury's in Harrogate
The police have released two CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a theft and assault at Sainsbury's in Harrogate

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Ed Chatland.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240236957 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice