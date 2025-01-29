North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of men following theft and assault at supermarket in Harrogate
The incident happened at 9.43pm on Saturday, December 28 at Sainsbury’s on Cambridge Street when two men entered the store and took two crates of lager.
One of the men pushed a member of staff out of the way when challenged.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the men pictured in the CCTV images, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Ed Chatland.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240236957 when providing any details regarding the incident.