North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of men following attempted theft outside Harrogate shopping centre
The incident happened at 10:40pm on Wednesday, October 16, when a group of four men attempted to take a motor scooter from outside the Victoria Shopping Centre.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the men pictured in the CCTV images, as they may have information which will help our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Steven Holloway.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240189132 when providing any details regarding the incident.