North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of men following attempted theft outside Harrogate shopping centre

By Lucy Chappell
Published 8th Nov 2024, 09:17 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued CCTV images of a group of men they would like to speak to following an attempted theft in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 10:40pm on Wednesday, October 16, when a group of four men attempted to take a motor scooter from outside the Victoria Shopping Centre.

Most Popular

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the men pictured in the CCTV images, as they may have information which will help our investigation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police are searching for four men after they attempted to take a motor scooter from outside the Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogateplaceholder image
The police are searching for four men after they attempted to take a motor scooter from outside the Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Steven Holloway.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240189132 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice