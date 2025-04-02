North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of men after huge brawl breaks out at pub in Ripon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Police has issued three CCTV images of three men that they would like to speak to after a fight at a pub in Masham.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened at around 11.20pm on December 20 at The Bruce Arms on Market Place and involved multiple suspects getting involved in a fight.

Several people were left injured and one suspect, a 33-year-old local man, was arrested at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The arrested man, who suffered a broken wrist during the incident, was jailed for five months at York Crown Court on February 4 after pleading guilty to affray.

The police have issued three CCTV images of three men that they would like to speak to after a fight at The Bruce Arms pub in Masham

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise any of the men pictured in the CCTV images.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option two, and ask for Jake Butler.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240232493 when providing any details regarding the incident.