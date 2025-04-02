North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of men after huge brawl breaks out at pub in Ripon

By Lucy Chappell
Published 2nd Apr 2025, 09:23 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued three CCTV images of three men that they would like to speak to after a fight at a pub in Masham.

The incident happened at around 11.20pm on December 20 at The Bruce Arms on Market Place and involved multiple suspects getting involved in a fight.

Several people were left injured and one suspect, a 33-year-old local man, was arrested at the time.

The arrested man, who suffered a broken wrist during the incident, was jailed for five months at York Crown Court on February 4 after pleading guilty to affray.

The police have issued three CCTV images of three men that they would like to speak to after a fight at The Bruce Arms pub in Masham

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise any of the men pictured in the CCTV images.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, option two, and ask for Jake Butler.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240232493 when providing any details regarding the incident.

