North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of men after cashier scammed at shop in Harrogate
The incident happened at 4pm on November 10 at M&S on Beech Avenue and involved a theft of approximately £200 from the till.
Two men entered the store and first purchased eggs with a £50 note.
They then used distraction tactics to confuse the cashier into giving too much change, resulting in a theft of £200.
The second customer behind the first attempted the same but was deterred when another staff member came over.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the men pictured in the CCTV images as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should call 101, select option two, and ask for PC Tyson 55.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240209249 when providing any details regarding the incident.