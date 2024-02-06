North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of man following fight at Harrogate town centre bar
The incident happened at MOJO on Parliament Street in the early hours of Saturday, September 16 when a group of people were fighting both inside and outside of the premises.
Officers are asking the man in the CCTV image or any members of the public who can help to identify him, to get in touch as they believe he will have information that will help them with their investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and pass information to the Force Control Room.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230175678 when providing any details.