North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of man following fight at Harrogate town centre bar

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened at MOJO on Parliament Street in the early hours of Saturday, September 16 when a group of people were fighting both inside and outside of the premises.

Officers are asking the man in the CCTV image or any members of the public who can help to identify him, to get in touch as they believe he will have information that will help them with their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anyone with any information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and pass information to the Force Control Room.

The police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following a fight in a Harrogate bar

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.