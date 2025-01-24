North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of man and woman following theft in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North Yorkshire Police has released CCTV images of a man and a woman they would like to speak to following a theft in Harrogate.

The incident happened at around 12.45am on Wednesday, January 1 on Parliament Street when a man’s coat and umbrella was stolen.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man and woman pictured the CCTV images.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Simon Garnett.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250000251 when providing any details regarding the incident.