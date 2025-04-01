North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of man and woman following theft at supermarket in Ripon

By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st Apr 2025, 10:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Police has issued two CCTV images of two people that they would like to speak to following a theft in Ripon.

The incident happened on Monday, February 24 when alcohol was stolen from Booths on Marshall Way.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the people pictured in the CCTV images as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have issued two CCTV images of a man and a woman that they would like to speak to following a theft at Booths in RiponThe police have issued two CCTV images of a man and a woman that they would like to speak to following a theft at Booths in Ripon
The police have issued two CCTV images of a man and a woman that they would like to speak to following a theft at Booths in Ripon

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250040643 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice