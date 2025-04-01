North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of man and woman following theft at supermarket in Ripon
The incident happened on Monday, February 24 when alcohol was stolen from Booths on Marshall Way.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the people pictured in the CCTV images as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250040643 when providing any details regarding the incident.