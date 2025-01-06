North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of man and woman following theft at shop in Harrogate
The incident happened at approximately 12.15pm on Sunday, December 15 at the BP garage on Leeds Road in Pannal.
A man and woman entered the store and left with £279.05 worth of stock without making an attempt to pay.
They then left the area in a Mercedes-Benz C-Class in Silver, with registration MJ04 LCP.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the people pictured in the CCTV images as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Ben Hepworth.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240228703 when providing any details regarding the incident.