North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of man and woman following serious assault in Harrogate bar
The incident happened at 8.40pm on Monday, September 9 at Blues Bar on Montpellier Parade, when a man assaulted two other people.
One of the victims has sustained a serious arm injury following the incident which has required treatment in hospital.
The other victim left with minor injuries.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man and/or woman pictured in the CCTV images, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Karl Middlemiss.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240164677 when providing any details regarding the incident.