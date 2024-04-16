North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of man and woman after clothes and shoes stolen from shop in Harrogate
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened at approximately 11.25am on Sunday, February 23 at T K Maxx in the Victoria Shopping Centre.
A man and woman bagged up various items including sandals, trainers and t-shirts and left the store without making payment.
If you have any information that could help identify the man and woman in the CCTV images, you should email [email protected]
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 720.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240035123 when providing any details regarding the incident.