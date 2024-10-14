North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of man and woman after alcohol stolen from supermarket in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 14th Oct 2024, 13:54 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two people they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Harrogate.

The incident happened at Sainsbury's on Cold Bath Road at 4.25pm on Wednesday, September 25, when a man and a woman selected a quantity of alcohol before leaving without making payment.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the two people pictured in the CCTV image, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police are searching for a man and a woman after alcohol was stolen from Sainsbury's in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Paul Harwood.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240175538 when providing any details regarding the incident.

