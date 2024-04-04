North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of man after shop window smashed in Ripon city centre
The incident happened at 3am on Saturday, February 10 when a shop window was smashed on North Street.
In particular, officers would like to speak to the man pictured in the CCTV images about the damage caused as he may have information that could help with their ongoing investigation.
He is believed to have had injuries to his hand.
If you have any information, or you recognise the man in the CCTV images, you should get in touch with North Yorkshire Police.
You can email [email protected] or alternatively, you can call 101, select option two and ask for PC 160 Evans.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240024965 when providing any details about the incident.