North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of man after attempted robbery at jewellers in Harrogate town centre

The robbery was reported at around 1.50pm on Tuesday (April 9) when a man entered Ogden’s on James Street and attempted to steal two high-value watches.

A brave member of staff tackled the suspect who fled from the store, discarding the two watches as he went.

A member of the public also found a discarded display in the street and carefully returned it to the shop.

The police have released CCTV images of a man following an attempted robbery at Ogden of Harrogate on James Street

North Yorkshire Police would like to thank them both for their quick thinking.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or recognises the man in the CCTV images is asked to get in touch by emailing [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.