North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of man after attempted robbery at jewellers in Harrogate town centre
The robbery was reported at around 1.50pm on Tuesday (April 9) when a man entered Ogden’s on James Street and attempted to steal two high-value watches.
A brave member of staff tackled the suspect who fled from the store, discarding the two watches as he went.
A member of the public also found a discarded display in the street and carefully returned it to the shop.
North Yorkshire Police would like to thank them both for their quick thinking.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or recognises the man in the CCTV images is asked to get in touch by emailing [email protected]
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240061721 when providing any details regarding the incident.