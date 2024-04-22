North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of four women after £500 worth of clothing stolen from shop in Harrogate
The incident happened in February when four women, with pushchairs, entered Next in the Victoria Shopping Centre.
They walked around the shop, piling items of clothing and hiding them on the pushchairs.
The women then left the store without paying for the items, which are estimated to be worth more than £500.
If you have any information that could help to identify the people in the CCTV images, then you should email [email protected]
You can can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 720.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240022674 when providing any details regarding the incident.