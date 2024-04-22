North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images of four women after £500 worth of clothing stolen from shop in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened in February when four women, with pushchairs, entered Next in the Victoria Shopping Centre.

They walked around the shop, piling items of clothing and hiding them on the pushchairs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The women then left the store without paying for the items, which are estimated to be worth more than £500.

The police are searching for three women after a large amount of clothing was stolen from Next in Harrogate

If you have any information that could help to identify the people in the CCTV images, then you should email [email protected]

You can can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 720.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.