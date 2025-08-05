North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images following fatal hit-and-run between Harrogate and Pateley Bridge

North Yorkshire Police has released CCTV images of two vehicles they urgently want to trace as part of their investigation into a fatal hit-and-run between Harrogate and Pateley Bridge.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appeal comes after 19-year-old Bailey Chadwick tragically lost his life in the incident, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, July 20.

As part of the detailed investigation, officers have been trawling through hours of CCTV footage from the night of when Bailey died.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers are now in a position to release CCTV images of two vehicles which they would like to trace in order to speak with the drivers.

The police have released two CCTV images of two vehicles they urgently want to trace as part of their investigation into a fatal hit-and-run on a major road between Harrogate and Pateley Bridge

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “There is currently no indication that the two vehicles have been involved in the collision, but the drivers may have seen something of relevance as we believe that they were in the area at around the same time that the collision occurred.”

The two vehicles are first seen passing through the village of Wilsill on the B6165 traveling west towards Pateley Bridge at 2.43am.

They continue towards Pateley Bridge and are picked up by cameras on Ripon Road at 2.45am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They then continue onto the High Street and travel down to turn right onto Low Wath Road at 2.46am.

One of the vehicles is then seen to return via the same route starting at Low Wath Road at 2.53am and passing through Wilsill at 2.56am.

A spokesperson added: “If one of these vehicles belongs to you, or you know who they belong to, or can provide any information about this incident, please contact us.”

If you can help, you should email the Major Collision Investigation Team at [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250133851 when providing any details regarding the incident.

So far, officers have arrested two people in connection with this investigation.

Both have since been released as enquiries continue.

A spokesperson added: “We would like to remind the public about the importance of not speculating about anything to do with what has happened with this incident.

"Any speculative comments on social media could be harmful to the investigation, as it may prejudice any potential future court proceedings.”