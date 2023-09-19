News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images after woman sexually assaulted and man attacked by two men in Harrogate town centre

North Yorkshire Police have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to following a serious assault in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 19th Sep 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
The incident happened at approximately 3am on Saturday 16 September when two men assaulted a man and woman in Mojo on Parliament Street.

The man was headbutted and punched repeatedly and the woman was sexually assaulted, punched and had her hair ripped out.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the men in the images as they believe they could have information that will help them with their investigation.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Joseph Havercroft.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230175678 when providing any details.