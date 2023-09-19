North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images after woman sexually assaulted and man attacked by two men in Harrogate town centre
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened at approximately 3am on Saturday 16 September when two men assaulted a man and woman in Mojo on Parliament Street.
The man was headbutted and punched repeatedly and the woman was sexually assaulted, punched and had her hair ripped out.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the men in the images as they believe they could have information that will help them with their investigation.
Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Joseph Havercroft.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230175678 when providing any details.