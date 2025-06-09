North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images after vandals repeatedly spray paint fence in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 9th Jun 2025, 15:54 BST

North Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for information and witnesses following a criminal damage incident in Harrogate.

It happened at 10.01pm on Saturday, April 19 on Nesfield Close, and involved a man being caught on CCTV spray painting a fence.

He then made off on foot in the direction of Stonebeck Avenue.

This incident occurred again, with similar circumstances, at 2.58am on Tuesday, May 13 involving two different people.

The police have released three CCTV images after vandals were caught repeatedly spray painting a fence on Nesfield Close in HarrogateThe police have released three CCTV images after vandals were caught repeatedly spray painting a fence on Nesfield Close in Harrogate
They have similarly spray painted the same fence, and again run off in the same direction.

Two further locations of graffiti, with red spray paint, have been discovered further down the public footpath.

If you have any information that could assist the police with their investigation, you should email [email protected]

You also can call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Megan Midwood.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250085601 when providing any details regarding the incident.

