North Yorkshire Police release CCTV images after two men steal armchair worth £100 from B&Q in Harrogate
The incident happened at B&Q on Oak Beck Road in Harrogate at around 6.30pm on Monday, December 4.
Two men entered the store separately and stole an armchair worth nearly £100.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the images, as they may have information that will help them with their investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]
You can also call 101, select option two and ask for Jamie Kennerley.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230230758 when providing any details.