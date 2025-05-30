North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of woman following theft at TK Maxx in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 30th May 2025, 11:10 BST

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 3.07pm on Friday, May 2 at TK Maxx in the Victoria Shopping Centre and involved a woman placing items in her bag and leaving the store without paying.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured in the CCTV image, as she may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft at TK Maxx in the Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Michael Smith.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250077640 when providing any details regarding the incident.

