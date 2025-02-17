North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of woman following sexual assault at Harrogate town centre bar

By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Feb 2025, 12:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a sexual assault at a bar in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 11.55pm on Saturday, January 18 when a victim was sexually assaulted in Revolution De Cuba on Parliament Street.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured in the CCTV image, as she may have information that will assist our investigation."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a sexual assault at Revolución de Cuba in HarrogateThe police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a sexual assault at Revolución de Cuba in Harrogate
The police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a sexual assault at Revolución de Cuba in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Mark Barber.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250011152 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice