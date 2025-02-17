North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of woman following sexual assault at Harrogate town centre bar
The incident happened at 11.55pm on Saturday, January 18 when a victim was sexually assaulted in Revolution De Cuba on Parliament Street.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured in the CCTV image, as she may have information that will assist our investigation."
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Mark Barber.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250011152 when providing any details regarding the incident.