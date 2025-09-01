North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of woman following series of thefts from shop in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st Sep 2025, 11:05 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a series of thefts in Harrogate.

The incidents happened on three separate dates between Sunday 10 and Monday 18 August when food items were stolen from a shop on Skipton Road.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured in the CCTV image as she may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a series of thefts from a shop on Skipton Road in Harrogateplaceholder image
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PS Hall-Christie.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250155723 when providing any details regarding the incidents.

