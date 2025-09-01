North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of woman following series of thefts from shop in Harrogate
The incidents happened on three separate dates between Sunday 10 and Monday 18 August when food items were stolen from a shop on Skipton Road.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured in the CCTV image as she may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PS Hall-Christie.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250155723 when providing any details regarding the incidents.