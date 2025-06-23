North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of woman following series of shop thefts in Ripon
The incidents happened on Monday, May 26, again on Wednesday, May 28, and then twice on Thursday, May 29.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured in the CCTV image, as she may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250097186 when providing any details regarding the incident.