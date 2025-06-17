North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of woman following fraud incident in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Jun 2025, 09:19 BST
Updated 17th Jun 2025, 10:14 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a fraud incident in Harrogate.

The incident happened at about 8.30pm on Thursday, May 8 on Bower Road.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured in the CCTV image as she may have information that will assist our investigation."

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a fraud incident on Bower Road in Harrogateplaceholder image
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 296 Mark Burrows.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250082733 when providing any details regarding the incident.

