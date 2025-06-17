North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of woman following fraud incident in Harrogate
The incident happened at about 8.30pm on Thursday, May 8 on Bower Road.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured in the CCTV image as she may have information that will assist our investigation."
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 296 Mark Burrows.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250082733 when providing any details regarding the incident.