North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of woman after purse stolen from pub in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 8th Jul 2025, 16:05 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft at a pub in Harrogate.

The incident happened at around 2.30pm on Saturday (July 5) when a purse was stolen from The Winter Gardens on Parliament Street.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured in the CCTV image as she may have information that will assist our investigation.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to after a purse was stolen from The Winter Gardens pub in Harrogateplaceholder image
The police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to after a purse was stolen from The Winter Gardens pub in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1033 Coleman.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250080004 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice