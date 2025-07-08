North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of woman after purse stolen from pub in Harrogate
The incident happened at around 2.30pm on Saturday (July 5) when a purse was stolen from The Winter Gardens on Parliament Street.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured in the CCTV image as she may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC1033 Coleman.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250080004 when providing any details regarding the incident.