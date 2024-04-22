North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of woman after £200 worth of items stolen from supermarket in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to after a number of items were stolen from a shop in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 15:21 BST
The incident happened on Saturday, March 2 at Waitrose when a woman filled her basket with products worth more than £200 and left without paying.

If you have any information that could help to identify the woman in the CCTV image, then you should email [email protected]

You can can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 720.

The police are searching for a woman after more than £200 worth of items were stolen from Waitrose in Harrogate

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240038563 when providing any details regarding the incident.