North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of woman after £200 worth of items stolen from supermarket in Harrogate
The incident happened on Saturday, March 2 at Waitrose when a woman filled her basket with products worth more than £200 and left without paying.
If you have any information that could help to identify the woman in the CCTV image, then you should email [email protected]
You can can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 720.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240038563 when providing any details regarding the incident.