North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of woman after £100 worth of skincare products stolen from shop in Ripon

By Lucy Chappell
Published 2nd Jun 2025, 09:27 BST

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Ripon.

The incident happened at 1.30pm on Tuesday, April 29 at Holland & Barrett on Market Place, when several skincare products, valued at approximately £100, were stolen.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured in the CCTV image as we believe she may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to after £100 worth of skincare products were stolen from Holland & Barrett on Market Place in Ripon

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Joe Simms.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250075872 when providing any details regarding the incident.

