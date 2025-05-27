North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of woman after groceries stolen from shop in Knaresborough
The incident happened on Thursday, April 24 when groceries were stolen from the Co-op on Station Road.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured in the CCTV image, as she may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Ben Hepworth. Alternatively if you wish to remain anoynmous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250073201 when providing any details regarding the incident.