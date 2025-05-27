North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of woman after groceries stolen from shop in Knaresborough

By Lucy Chappell
Published 27th May 2025, 10:01 BST

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Knaresborough.

The incident happened on Thursday, April 24 when groceries were stolen from the Co-op on Station Road.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured in the CCTV image, as she may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to after groceries were stolen from the Co-op on Station Road in KnaresboroughThe police have released a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to after groceries were stolen from the Co-op on Station Road in Knaresborough
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Ben Hepworth. Alternatively if you wish to remain anoynmous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250073201 when providing any details regarding the incident.

