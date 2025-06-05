North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of woman after dog attacks man in Harrogate
The incident happened at around 11.20am on Monday, April 28 at the Victoria Shopping Centre, when a small dog attacked a male member of staff from the shopping centre.
While the bite did not break the skin of the man’s leg, the dog’s behaviour caused distress.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured in the CCTV image.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Stephen Mangham.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250075156 when providing any details regarding the incident.