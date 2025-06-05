North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of woman after dog attacks man in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 5th Jun 2025, 09:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a dog bite incident in Harrogate.

The incident happened at around 11.20am on Monday, April 28 at the Victoria Shopping Centre, when a small dog attacked a male member of staff from the shopping centre.

While the bite did not break the skin of the man’s leg, the dog’s behaviour caused distress.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured in the CCTV image.”

The police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to after a dog attacked a male member of staff at the Victoria Shopping Centre in HarrogateThe police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to after a dog attacked a male member of staff at the Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate
The police have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to after a dog attacked a male member of staff at the Victoria Shopping Centre in Harrogate

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Stephen Mangham.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250075156 when providing any details regarding the incident.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice