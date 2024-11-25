North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of woman after clothing stolen from shop in Harrogate town centre

By Lucy Chappell
Published 25th Nov 2024, 14:54 BST

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 11.15am on Sunday, November 3 at Seasalt Cornwall on James Street, when items of clothing were stolen.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured in the CCTV image, as she may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police are searching for a woman after items of clothing were stolen from Seasalt Cornwall on James Street in Harrogate

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, and ask for Paul Harwood.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240201033 when providing any details regarding the incident.

