North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of woman after alcohol stolen from supermarket in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The incident happened at around 2pm on Friday, February 23 when a woman stole large amounts of alcohol from Marks & Spencer on Beech Avenue.

If you have any information that could help identify the woman in the CCTV image, you should email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 720.

The police would like to speak to this woman after alcohol was stolen from Marks & Spencer in Harrogate

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.