North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of woman after alcohol stolen from supermarket in Harrogate
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident happened at around 2pm on Friday, February 23 when a woman stole large amounts of alcohol from Marks & Spencer on Beech Avenue.
If you have any information that could help identify the woman in the CCTV image, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 720.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240033400 when providing any details regarding the incident.