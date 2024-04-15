North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of woman after alcohol stolen from supermarket in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a that woman they would like to speak to after alcohol was stolen from a shop in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 15th Apr 2024, 13:29 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The incident happened at around 2pm on Friday, February 23 when a woman stole large amounts of alcohol from Marks & Spencer on Beech Avenue.

If you have any information that could help identify the woman in the CCTV image, you should email [email protected]

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for PC 720.

Most Popular
The police would like to speak to this woman after alcohol was stolen from Marks & Spencer in HarrogateThe police would like to speak to this woman after alcohol was stolen from Marks & Spencer in Harrogate
The police would like to speak to this woman after alcohol was stolen from Marks & Spencer in Harrogate

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240033400 when providing any details regarding the incident.