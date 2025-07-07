North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of woman after 11-year-old girl assaulted at park in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following an assault in Knaresborough.

The incident happened at 3.30pm on Wednesday, June 18 when a 11-year-old girl was assaulted by being grabbed by the face.

It took place outside of the children's play area at the front of Knaresborough Leisure and Wellness Centre.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the woman pictured in the CCTV image as she may have information that will assist our investigation.

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Jemima Johnstone.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250110450 when providing any details regarding the incident.