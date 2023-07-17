North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of wanted man following spate of burglaries in Ripon

The incidents happened on Wemyss Road at around 3am on 31 May 2023.

They all involved a man trying door handles in the neighbourhood, one of which was unlocked and a set of car keys were stolen.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image or know where he can be found.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following spate of burglaries in Ripon

If you can help, you should email gareth.skelton@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Gareth Skelton.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.