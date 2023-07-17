News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of wanted man following spate of burglaries in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they need to speak to in connection with a spate of burglary incidents in Ripon.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:48 BST- 1 min read

The incidents happened on Wemyss Road at around 3am on 31 May 2023.

They all involved a man trying door handles in the neighbourhood, one of which was unlocked and a set of car keys were stolen.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the image or know where he can be found.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following spate of burglaries in RiponPolice have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to following spate of burglaries in Ripon
If you can help, you should email gareth.skelton@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Gareth Skelton.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230098370 when providing any details.

