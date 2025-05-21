North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of two women after £1,000 worth of alcohol stolen from shop in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 21st May 2025, 15:28 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of two women they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Harrogate.

The incident happened at around 3.30pm on Tuesday, April 1 at Waitrose on Station Parade, and involved the theft of over £1,000 worth of alcohol.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the people pictured in the CCTV image, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of two women they would like to speak to after £1,000 worth of alcohol was stolen from Waitrose in Harrogateplaceholder image
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250057526 when providing any details regarding the incident.

