North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of two men following theft at Holland & Barratt in Ripon
The incident happened at 3.45pm on September 25 at Holland & Barratt, on Market Place East, and involved the theft of natural supplements.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the people pictured in the CCTV images, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240175926 when providing any details regarding the incident.