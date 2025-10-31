North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of person following theft from vehicle in Knaresborough

By Lucy Chappell
Published 31st Oct 2025, 11:29 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2025, 11:33 GMT
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to following a theft from a vehicle in Knaresborough.

The incident happened overnight on Monday, October 13 when a bank card, along with a number of other items, were stolen from a vehicle parked on Stockdale Walk.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please get in contact if you recognise the person pictured in the CCTV image as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

The police have released a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to after a bank card, along with a number of other items, were stolen from a vehicle parked on Stockdale Walk in Knaresborough

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250194003 when providing any details regarding the incident.

