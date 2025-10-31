North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of person following theft from vehicle in Knaresborough

North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to following a theft from a vehicle in Knaresborough.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened overnight on Monday, October 13 when a bank card, along with a number of other items, were stolen from a vehicle parked on Stockdale Walk.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please get in contact if you recognise the person pictured in the CCTV image as they may have information that will assist our investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you can help, you should call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

The police have released a CCTV image of a person they would like to speak to after a bank card, along with a number of other items, were stolen from a vehicle parked on Stockdale Walk in Knaresborough

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250194003 when providing any details regarding the incident.