North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of person following theft at shop in Harrogate
The incident happened on Sunday, October 19 when groceries were stolen from the Co-op on Skipton Road in Harrogate.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured in the CCTV image as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC Ellie Cooke.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250197876 when providing any details regarding the incident.