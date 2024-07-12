North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of person after theft at shop in Harrogate

By Lucy Chappell
Published 12th Jul 2024, 09:13 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of someone they would like to speak to following a theft at a shop in Harrogate.

The incident happened at One Stop on Knaresborough Road on Monday (June 10) when a person took items of food without paying for them.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they may have information that will help with their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of a person after a theft at One Stop on Knaresborough Road in HarrogateThe police have released a CCTV image of a person after a theft at One Stop on Knaresborough Road in Harrogate
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and speak to the Force Control Room.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240105192 when providing any details regarding the incident.

