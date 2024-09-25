North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of person after mobile phone stolen from library in Harrogate
A mobile phone was stolen from Harrogate Library on Victoria Avenue on Wednesday, August 28.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please get in touch if you recognise the person pictured in the CCTV image as he may be able to help with our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for PC Ben Robinson-Brockhill.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240157056 when providing any details regarding the incident.