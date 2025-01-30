North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of person after groceries stolen from shop in Harrogate
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The incident happened on December 8 when groceries were stolen from a store on Cold Bath Road.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured in the CCTV image, as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240224438 when providing any details regarding the incident.