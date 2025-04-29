North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of person after food stolen from supermarket in Harrogate
The incident happened at 9.50am on March 18 at Sainsbury’s on Cold Bath Road and involved over £30 of food being stolen.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the person pictured in the CCTV image as they may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask to leave a message for PC1338 Simms Williamson.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250049149 when providing any details regarding the incident.