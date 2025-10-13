North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man who left Harrogate hotel without paying bill

By Lucy Chappell
Published 13th Oct 2025, 09:27 BST
North Yorkshire Police has issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after he left a Harrogate hotel without paying for his stay.

The man checked out of The Inn at Cheltenham Parade on Friday, September 12, but failed to settle the outstanding balance for accommodation and services.

A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”

If you can help, you should email [email protected]

The police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to after he left The Inn at Cheltenham Parade in Harrogate without paying for his stayoplaceholder image
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 571 Matla.

Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250174303 when providing any details regarding the incident.

