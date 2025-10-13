North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man who left Harrogate hotel without paying bill
The man checked out of The Inn at Cheltenham Parade on Friday, September 12, but failed to settle the outstanding balance for accommodation and services.
A spokesperson at North Yorkshire Police said: “Please contact us if you recognise the man pictured in the CCTV image as he may have information that will assist our investigation.”
If you can help, you should email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for PC 571 Matla.
Alternatively if you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://crimestoppers-uk.org/
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12250174303 when providing any details regarding the incident.