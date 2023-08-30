News you can trust since 1836
North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man wanted in connection with theft in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police has released a CCTV image of a man that they would like to speak following a theft in Harrogate last month.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 30th Aug 2023, 08:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 08:55 BST
Police have released a CCTV image of a man that they would like to speak to following a theft in Harrogate

On the afternoon of Sunday 23 July, the victim had his wallet stolen and bank cards were then later used to purchase items.

Officers are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help the police with their investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230137082 when providing any details.