North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man wanted in connection with theft at Sainsbury’s in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Police have released a CCTV image of a man that they would like to speak to following a theft at a supermarket in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 29th Aug 2023, 11:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 11:46 BST

The incident happened at Sainsbury’s on Harrogate Road on Saturday 22 July at approximately midnight when a victim's bank card was used to draw out £250 without their permission.

Officers are now asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the person in the image as they believe they will have information that will help with their the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to email IET@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230129543 when passing on information.