North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man wanted in connection with theft at Morrisons in Ripon
The theft happened at Morrisons on Harrogate Road at around 3.30pm on Thursday 3 August when a purse was stolen from a woman in her 80’s.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the CCTV images, as he may have information that will help with their investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]
You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Richard Coulthard.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.
You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230144835 when passing on any details.