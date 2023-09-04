The theft happened at Morrisons on Harrogate Road at around 3.30pm on Thursday 3 August when a purse was stolen from a woman in her 80’s.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the CCTV images, as he may have information that will help with their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have released a CCTV image of a man who is wanted in connection with a theft at Morrisons in Ripon

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Richard Coulthard.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.