News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
Two children and woman killed following collision between Harrogate and Ripon
Police launch appeal after cash stolen during knifepoint robbery in Harrogate
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners

North Yorkshire Police release CCTV image of man wanted in connection with theft at Morrisons in Ripon

North Yorkshire Police is appealing for information and witnesses after a purse was stolen from an elderly woman at a supermarket in Ripon.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 4th Sep 2023, 12:23 BST- 1 min read
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 12:34 BST

The theft happened at Morrisons on Harrogate Road at around 3.30pm on Thursday 3 August when a purse was stolen from a woman in her 80’s.

Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the man in the CCTV images, as he may have information that will help with their investigation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected]

Police have released a CCTV image of a man who is wanted in connection with a theft at Morrisons in RiponPolice have released a CCTV image of a man who is wanted in connection with a theft at Morrisons in Ripon
Police have released a CCTV image of a man who is wanted in connection with a theft at Morrisons in Ripon
Most Popular

You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two and ask for Richard Coulthard.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers by calling them on 0800 555 111.

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230144835 when passing on any details.